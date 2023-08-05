1 dead, 3 critically injured in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police investigators spent the night on the scene of a Friday night crash which killed one person and critically injured three others.

WVCPD Lt. Jason Vincent told Gephardt Daily – on scene – that a nearby officer heard the collision between an SUV and passenger car about 10 p.m. in the intersection of 3100 S. 3200 West.

When the officer and other first responders arrived they found a deceased adult inside the SUV.

Two others in the sports utility vehicle were critically injured, while a fourth suffered only minor injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was also critically injured.



Vincent said the cause of the collision had yet to be determined and the fatal crash victim’s name would be released pending notification of family members.

Crash site photo by Gephardt Daily’s Monico Garza

