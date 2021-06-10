1 dead after officer-involved critical incident at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after an officer-involved critical incident at Pioneer Park Thursday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Department Detective Michael Ruff confirmed the death to Gephardt Daily, and said the person killed is not an officer.

Initial reports indicate the incident occurred at the park at 350 S. 300 West.

It is not clear at this early stage if the deceased is a man or a woman, and that person’s identity and age has not been released.

A OICI protocol team is on its way to the park and more details will be provided at that time.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more on this developing story as information is released.