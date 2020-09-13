1 dead after UTV rollover in Farmington Canyon

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a UTV rollover in Farmington Canyon Saturday afternoon.

“The call came in as a UTV rollover with possible two victims,” said a news release on Facebook from Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. “The driver of the UTV was ejected and injured. He came off the hill where they rolled and called for help. The whereabouts and condition of the occupants were unknown.”

The driver had told police that he placed a football-sized rock on the road where he came off the mountain just below the crash site, the news release said.

“Following the clues the alert officer pointed out a rock that looked like the one mentioned by the injured driver,” the news release added. “SAR sent a team up the hill from the clue and located the second rider who unfortunately had sustained fatal injuries.”

The driver was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The deceased person has not been identified pending notification of family.

“A big thanks to that officer who took the time to listen and observe,” the news release said.

