1 dead in Cedar City stabbing

CEDAR CITY, Utah, February 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and another in custody after a fatal stabbing in Cedar City.

According to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the SWAT team and emergency medical personnel responded to a reported stabbing about 5:23 p.m. near 4200 West and 6800 North.

“One male was transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment and is currently in police custody, while the second male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the news release said.

“We want to assure the public that this is an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the community.”

