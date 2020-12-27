1 dead in crash on Interstate 80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a crash on westbound Interstate 80 at mile post 60 in Tooele County Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. 19 miles east of Knolls, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mikki Vargas confirmed to Gephardt Daily at 3:15 p.m. that one person is deceased as a result of that crash; officials have not said if that person is a man or a woman though scanner traffic indicates it is a 45-year-old man.

The victim’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash and it appears it was traveling in the eastbound lanes then rolled multiple times. The vehicle ended up in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.