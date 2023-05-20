1 dead in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating a fatal Friday night crash in Salt Lake City.

The accident, which happened near 650 West 800 South was first dispatched about 10:35 p.m.

When first responders arrived they reported a lone victim lying in the street in what they referred to as an “obvious” fatality.

According to a Salt Lake City PR Department press release, issued several hours after the crash, the accident was discovered by an SLCPD sergeant who happened upon the accident site.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the driver of an SUV hit two parked cars, causing the SUV to roll,” the SLCPD PR statement said.

There were two people inside the SUV at the time of the accident. The passenger, who was thrown from the vehicle, died at the scene.

The driver had minor injuries, police said.

Exclusive photo recorded by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza

“After being medically cleared, an SLCPD officer detained the driver pursuant to the investigation… Officers assigned to the (CAR) Team are working to determine whether the driver was under the influence and/or intoxicated at the time of the crash,” the PR statement said.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.