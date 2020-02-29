1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-80 East near Emigration Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The wrong-way driver of an SUV was killed early Saturday morning after colliding head-on with a semi on Interstate 80 eastbound near Emigration Canyon.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The crash was first reported about 3:28 a.m.

UHP troopers arrived on scene at mile marker 133 and found the driver of the SUV was deceased. The victim sustained fatal injuries after being partially ejected from the vehicle, a UHP statement says. The troopers said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators have yet to determine why the driver — whose identity has yet to be released — was headed westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes.

The UHP said the driver of the semi was evaluated by medical personnel at the accident site and was released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.