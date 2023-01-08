1 dead in TRAX train incident in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was killed after being hit and dragged by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, police said.

The man had just exited the TRAX train with his bicycle at the City Center station at 100 S. Main about 6:20 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell back into the train, Utah Transit Authority Police Lt. John Morrow said.

“As the train was departing, he fell in between two cars and was drug quite a distance,” Morrow said.

The accident closed Main Street near the City Center TRAX station and delayed travel on all TRAX lines, according to UTA. A bus bridge was created between the Gallivan and Temple Square stations.

UTA officials said delays are expected on all TRAX lines through the end of service Saturday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.