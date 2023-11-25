1 dies after car crashes down embankment in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Utah, Nov. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person died Friday when the vehicle they were driving went off the road and down an embankment.

The vehicle was found about 11:30 a.m. just off Old Highway 91 near mile marker 13, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

“The vehicle was found off of the roadway and down an embankment. Law enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident,” the post says.

