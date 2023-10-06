1 dies after vehicle submerges in reservoir at East Canyon State Park

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person died Thursday afternoon after a vehicle went into the water at East Canyon State Park.

Several agencies responded to 911 calls about a submerged vehicle in East Canyon Reservoir, the Morgan County Fire Department stated on social media Friday.

Utah Department of Natural Resources rangers were able to pull the victim from the submerged vehicle and begin life-saving measures, the post says. Despite efforts from first responders, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the person who died or how the vehicle became submerged was provided.

“While the outcome is not what we’d hoped it’d be, increased staffing at our department allowed us to get to the scene quicker and provide a quality of care that is unheard of in previous years at Morgan Fire & EMS,” the post says, noting the department’s arrival within 15 minutes.

“Having this increased staffing is helping us to meet national standards when it comes to going en route and responding to the scene. Ultimately, we are getting there faster for you and your loved ones, which is truly leading to increased chances for a better outcome when it comes to EVERY call for service.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.\