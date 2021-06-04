1 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Helper

HELPER, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was flown to hospital Thursday after a motorcycle crash in Helper.

“At approximately 11 a.m., Helper Fire along with Utah Highway Patrol, Carbon County Ambulance, Carbon County Sheriff, and Intermountain Life Flight were dispatched to Highway 264 just west of Skyline Mine for a motorcycle collision,” according to a Facebook post from Helper Fire Department.

“Upon arrival all agencies assisted with packaging, stabilizing, and extracting the patient prior to air transport to a trauma center.”

The HFD post did not provide the motorcyclist’s condition.

Gephardt Daily will update story as more information becomes available.