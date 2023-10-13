1 hospitalized in Hurricane rollover

HURRICANE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was sent to the hospital Thursday after a vehicle came to rest upon its roof Thursday in Hurricane.

“Today crews responded to a rollover by the State Road 9 and State Road 7 interchange,” Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said on social media.

“Both occupants were out of the vehicle prior to our arrival. Both patients were assessed on scene, and one was transported to St. George Regional Hospital.” No other patient information was released.

Four emergency vehicles responded to the crash, typical manpower in any rollover traffic accident, as well as the Hurricane City Police Department.