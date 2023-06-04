1 in critical condition after fall, near drowning at Gunlock State Park

GUNLOCK, Utah, June 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is in critical condition after a fall and near drowning Sunday at Gunlock State Park.

Emergency crews responded about 11:40 a.m. to Gunlock Falls, where a person was found in the water and not breathing, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue stated on its Facebook page.

“Two off-duty paramedics had pulled the patient from the water and started life-saving intervention, supporting the patient until rescue crews arrived,” the post states.

The patient was later transported by Intermountain Life Flight to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition, officials said. No other information about the injured person or the fall was provided.

“DVFR reminds those exploring the Gunlock Falls to use extreme caution, as this is the second incident of this type in two days. Conditions are dangerous and pose significant fall and drowning risk,” the post states.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, Gunlock Fire Department and Utah Department of Natural Resources also responded to the incident.