KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah, Oct. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition Saturday following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80.

Crews responded about 10:30 a.m. to a crash on westbound I-80 about a mile west of Kimball Junction, the Park City Fire District stated on social media.

The patient was transported to University of Utah Hospital, the post says.

The left eastbound lane was closed until the vehicle could be moved, officials said.