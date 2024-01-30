Man critically injured in shooting in Salt Lake City’s Glendale community

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was critically injured in a shooting Monday evening in Salt Lake City’s Glendale community and suspects remain at large, police said.

Police responded at 6:41 p.m. after emergency dispatchers received information about a shooting at 1413 S. 1200 West, Salt Lake City police said.

Officers arrived and found the man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, SLCPD said in a news release.

Officers applied a tourniquet and provided life-saving aid until paramedics and firefighters responded.

Witnesses told police the shooter left the area with an unknown number of people. A motive in the shooting is unknown, police said.

Police temporarily locked down the neighborhood while they searched for the suspects involved. Officers with the SLCPD’s K-9 unit also responded to assist with the search.

Officers initially were told the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. However, the man’s condition was downgraded to critical at the hospital and his injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

Police detained one person during the search but later determined they were not involved.

Roads in the area remained closed as of 8 p.m. while police investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.