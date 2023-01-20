1 injured, 2 partially buried in small Provo Canyon avalanche

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was injured when he and another skier were partially buried in an avalanche Friday morning in Provo Canyon.

The two men were skiing about 3/4 of a mile above the Aspen Grove Trailhead parking lot about 9:30 a.m. when they were caught in a small avalanche, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily.

The men were only “partially buried, but one wrenched his knee pretty bad and couldn’t get down without extra help,” Cannon said.

No other injuries were reported.