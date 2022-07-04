1 injured as vehicle hauling boat rolls down embankment in Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Sunday, July 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle hauling a boat rolled off the road and down an embankment in Ogden Canyon on Sunday evening.

The Weber Fire District responded to the rollover crash on State Route 39 about 2 miles east of Ogden, according to a post on its Facebook page. The patient had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the post.

“Please be understanding to delays as they clear the scene,” the post states.

The Ogden City Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Heavy Rescue and Weber County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the crash, according to the post.

In an unrelated incident in Ogden Canyon, the Utah Department of Transportation tweeted just before 9 p.m. about debris blocking westbound SR-39 near Pineview Reservoir about four miles east of the rollover.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.