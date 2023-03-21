1 injured in crash with semi on I-15 in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital following a crash with a semitrailer Monday afternoon on Interstate 15 in Kaysville.

The crash involving a passenger car and semi occurred about 1:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 near the 200 North exit, Kaysville fire and state transportation officials said.

One person in the passenger car was transported to an area trauma center, the Kaysville Fire Department stated on social media. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Two northbound lanes on I-15 were closed while officials investigated the crash, which caused traffic delays in both directions, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.