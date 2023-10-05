1 injured in Hurricane rollover crash

HURRICANE, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency responders were called to a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon that sent one occupant to the hospital.

Crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle accident at mile marker 19.5 on state Route 59 at approximately 2:57 p.m., according to a post on social media by the Hurricane Valley Fire District.

“It was reported that there was one patient with injuries. When crews arrived the patient was out of the vehicle, that patient was treated and transported to St George Regional Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.”

Three emergency vehicles responded, as did the Hurricane City Police Department.