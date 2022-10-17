1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on crash involving motorcycle in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with a passenger car in Wasatch County, police said.

The man and an adult female passenger were riding on Cascade Springs Drive near State Route 92 about 2:30 p.m. when the collision occurred, according to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition, the post states. The occupants in the car were uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” the post states.

Cascade Springs Drive was closed for about two hours while law enforcement officials investigated the crash.

The name of the man killed in the crash was not released Sunday.