1 killed, 1 in critical condition after tanker truck crashes into car in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was killed and her male passenger left in critical condition after her car was struck Monday afternoon while turning onto U.S. 40 in Wasatch County.

The car was leaving the Strawberry Reservoir marina road entering U.S. 40 when it was t-boned by an eastbound tanker truck, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The female driver is deceased at the scene,” UHP spokesman Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “The male passenger was airlifted in critical condition.”

The truck driver was uninjured. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes as both lanes U.S. 40 were not expected to reopen before 9 p.m.

