1 killed, 3 injured when SUV crashes into stopped trailer on side of I-70 in Emery County

GREEN RIVER, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was killed and three others sustained severe injuries in Emery County early Sunday morning when an SUV drifted into the right emergency lane on Interstate 70 and crashed into a stopped trailer, police said.

The man was in the front passenger seat of a 2015 silver Kia Sportage at 1:46 a.m. when the SUV drifted into the right emergency line on eastbound I-70 near Green River, according to a news release Monday from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

A truck towing three other vehicles had pulled off the freeway and was stopped in the emergency lane when the SUV crashed into it, the news release states. The driver of the truck had pulled over to check on his load, the release states. He was not injured in the crash.

The front-seat passenger died at the scene from his injuries, police said. His name was not immediately released. The driver of the SUV and two children in the back seat were airlifted to area hospitals with severe injuries, according to the news release.