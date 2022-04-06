1 killed as semi hits stalled vehicle on I-80 near Utah-Nevada border, UHP confirms

WENDOVER, Utah, April 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed when a semi crashed into a stalled vehicle on westbound Interstate 80 near the Utah-Nevada border Monday night, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Tooele County dispatchers received a call at 8:44 p.m. about a disabled vehicle on westbound I-80 about two miles east of Wendover, according to a news release Tuesday from UHP. The dark-colored passenger car did not have its lights on and was blocking the right lane of travel, police said.

“A few seconds later, dispatch received a call of a semi rollover in that same area,” UHP states in the news release. “Troopers arrived on scene a few minutes later and found the semi had struck the passenger vehicle and subsequently rolled over.”

Police say the male driver of the car was found outside the vehicle, and medical personal later declared him dead at the scene. The driver’s name and age were not immediately available.

Westbound I-80 was temporarily shut down while troopers conducted their investigation.