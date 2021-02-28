1 killed in Carbon County rollover crash

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in a rollover crash in Carbon County Sunday morning.

At 6:07 a.m., Rescue 5 was paged to a vehicle rollover accident near Miller’s Travel Center at 2195 E. Main St. in Wellington, said a Facebook post from Wellington Fire Department.

Of seven occupants, one was killed; officials did not give the condition of the other six.

The deceased person has not been identified pending notification of family.

The post thanked Utah Highway Patrol, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Ambulance and Price City Fire Department for their assistance.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.