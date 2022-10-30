1 killed in head-on crash near Naples in Uintah County

NAPLES, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in a head-on crash Friday night about seven miles south of Naples in Uintah County.

Police say a white Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Route 45 near the Green River bridge about 8:30 p.m. when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a white Chevy Silverado.

“The single-occupant driver of the Lancer was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries on impact,” the Utah Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

The driver of the Silverado was treated on the scene and released without significant injury, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation.