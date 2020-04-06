1 killed in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 89 Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed as a result of a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 89 in Sanpete County Monday morning.

A silver Ford passenger car was travelling northbound at milepost 297 at 11:36 a.m., said a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“This area of highway consists of a single northbound and single southbound lane, with guardrail on both sides,” the news release said. “A semi hauling a single empty flatbed trailer was travelling southbound at this same location. Evidence on scene indicates the passenger car crossed the center line, striking the semi head-on.”

The driver of the passenger car was killed on impact. The driver was the only occupant of the passenger car. That individual has not been identified pending notification of family members.

The driver of the semi suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation.

U.S. Highway 89 was closed in both directions for investigation, but has since reopened.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.