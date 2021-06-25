1 killed in motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 in Draper Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on southbound I-15 at 15000 South at mile post 288, according to a tweet from UDOT Traffic.

The freeway was initially reduced to one lane, and there are major delays in the area.

The three left lanes are closed, the tweet said, and the three right lanes now open.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.