1 killed in near head-on crash on SR-24 near Vermillion in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been killed in a near head-on crash on SR-24 near Vermillion in Sevier County Thursday morning.

At 11:42 a.m. a Chevrolet Tracker was traveling south on SR-24 at mile marker 7, according to a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north in the same area,” the news release said. “The Chevrolet pickup crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet Tracker almost head-on. After the vehicles hit the Chevrolet pickup rolled at least one time coming to a rest on its roof.”

The driver of the Chevrolet Tracker was not wearing a seat belt and died instantly. The driver has not been identified pending notification of family. The news release did not give the gender of the deceased individual.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was wearing a seat belt and had only minor injuries. The driver of the pickup is cooperating with state troopers and impairment is not suspected.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, the news release said.

