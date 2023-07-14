1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Salt Lake, Davis County border

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning near the border between Salt Lake and Davis counties.

The crash occurred on the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to U.S. 89 when the vehicle left freeway and crashed into a bridge support, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

The lone occupant in the vehicle died at the scene, Roden told Gephardt Daily.

State transportation officials first reported the crash about 9:45 a.m.

The off-ramp was closed while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.