1 killed in single-vehicle rollover on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman.

Herriman police said the rollover crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. on Mountain View Corridor near Real Vista Drive.

The male driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Valley CRASH team is investigating the crash, police said.

