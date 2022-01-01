1 person extricated after single-vehicle crash on northbound I-15 near Cedar City

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been extricated after a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

The crash happened about 10 miles north of Cedar City at approximately 3 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily.

The vehicle collided with the median, Bishop said.

The person inside the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated from their vehicle.

A medical helicopter was requested but was not able to respond due to the weather. The victim’s condition is not clear at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.