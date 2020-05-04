1 person in serious condition after rollover crash on I-15 in Orem

OREM, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is in serious condition after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Orem Monday morning.

“Southbound I-15 has three lanes blocked at mile marker 267 near Orem’s Center Street due to a box truck rollover,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 9:10 a.m. “Two passengers were in the box truck, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries, both were transported to the hospital.”

No other vehicles involved were involved in the crash.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, officials said.

It’s likely the closure will last through 11 a.m. or noon, the tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.