1 shot, wounded in downtown Salt Lake City robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dedc. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating an early morning shooting near 400 East 200 South in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to a statement by the SLCPD PR Unit, “Officers are investigating an armed robbery that resulted in a firearm being discharged. The circumstances are still unclear.

“No arrests have been made.”

The call was first dispatched about 2:10 a.m.

The injured party was transported to a nearby hospital with a non life threatening injury, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.