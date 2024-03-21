1 taken into custody in police incident near Holladay elementary school

HOLLADAY, Utah, March 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken into custody near Crestview Elementary School on Thursday morning following a police incident unrelated to the school.

Students were taken inside the school at 2100 N. Lincoln Lane “out of an abundance of caution,” the Granite School District stated on social media.

“A suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement in the neighborhood around the school,” the post says. “This incident was completely unrelated to the school. The school day is proceeding as usual and law enforcement indicated that no protocol was necessary.”

