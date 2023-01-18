1 taken to hospital after evening shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say one person was transported to a hospital following a shooting at an Ogden intersection Tuesday evening.

Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles said the shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. The extent of the shooting victim’s injuries was not known, he said.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available, Rounkles said.

The intersection is closed to traffic in all directions while police investigate the shooting.

