1 taken to hospital after falling through ice at Pineview Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 — Weber County officials are warning recreationists at Pineview Reservoir to “use extreme caution” after one person fell through the ice Saturday morning.

Weber County and Ogden fire crews responded about 6:15 a.m. to the Middle Inlet picnic area at Pineview Reservoir where one person had fallen through the ice, the Weber Fire District stated on social media.

A bystander stopped and was assisting the person when crews arrived. The person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries for further evaluation, the post states.

“Please use extreme caution when recreating at Pineview Reservoir [as] looks are deceiving,” the post states.

“Due to water flowing into the lake, the frozen layer is inconsistent, thin and unstable.”