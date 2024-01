PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening.

Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to a two-car accident on Highland Drive, the Park City Fire District stated on social media.

“Although there was significant damage to both vehicles, only one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition,” the post says.