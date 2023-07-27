1 taken to hospital after rescue in Adams Canyon

LAYTON — One person was taken to a hospital after being rescued from an undisclosed incident Thursday morning in Adams Canyon.

Crews responded about 9:05 a.m. to reports of an individual needing rescuing in Adams Canyon, the Layton City Fire Department stated on social media.

“Swift and professional response led to a successful rescue,” the post states. “This individual was airlifted off the mountain and transported by ambulance to a local medical facility for treatment.”

No other information about the rescue or the extent of the person’s injuries was proved.