SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol and Park City fire crews responded about 9:30 a.m. to a rollover crash on westbound I-80 near Altus, the Park City Fire District stated on social media.

The person was in stable condition after the crash, the post says.