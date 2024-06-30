1 taken to hospital after utility trailer catches fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, June 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital following a trailer fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded at 2:42 p.m. to reports of a small utility trailer on fire in the 600 block of 850 North, the Ogden City Fire Department said in a news release.

“An individual was working inside the trailer when it caught on fire. This patient was transported by ambulance to a local hospital,” the release says.

The fire was contained to the trailer and did not damage surrounding homes, according to the news release.

“Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and rendered aid to the patient,” the release says.

The extent of the person’s injuries was not disclosed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The trailer is a total loss, with damage estimated at $5,000, the release says.

North View and Riverdale fire crews also responded to assist.