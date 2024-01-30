1 taken to hospital with severe burns to hands after Hurricane garage fire

HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person sustained severe burns to their hands in a garage fire Monday night.

Fire crews responded about 8:30 p.m. to a fire in the garage of a home at 6232 W. 135 North, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue said on social media.

“All occupants were able to exit the structure, and firefighters were able to get all four cats out of the home. One occupant was severely burned on his hands. The individual was treated and transported by our paramedics to St. George Regional Hospital,” the post says.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, the post says. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Hurricane City Police Department also responded to the incident.