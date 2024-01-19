1 wounded in Salt Lake City shooting; police search for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Our officers are investigating a shooting,” SLCPD said in a post on social media.

“Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are working to identify where the shooting occurred.”

Police said the victim was picked up in the area of 1000 West 1000 South and driven to 200 W. North Temple.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.