1-year-old child dies after being hit by vehicle in Clearfield driveway

CLEARFIELD, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 1-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Clearfield Thursday morning.

Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers told Gephardt Daily that approximately 10:41 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a auto-pedestrian accident that occurred in a home driveway in the area of 1340 W. 1045 South.

“The 911 called reported that a 1-year-old child had been run over, and was possibly deceased,” Rogers said. “When our officers arrived they confirmed the child had received fatal injuries and was beyond any medical help.”

Initial information that officers gathered at the scene was the family was preparing to go on a camping trip and the child was in a gated backyard, but as they went to move a vehicle in the driveway the child had somehow slipped through the gate, Rogers said.

“It appears at this point it was a tragic accident,” he added. “It doesn’t appear to be negligence or anything like that.”

