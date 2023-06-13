10 children, 4 adults rescued after canoes capsize in Jordan River

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A day camp event organized by Tracy Aviary turned dangerous Tuesday morning after two canoes capsized in the Jordan River, spilling 10 children and four adults into the swollen waterway.

Danielle Croyle, South Salt Lake Police spokeswoman, told Gephardt Daily that all were safety pulled from the river by first responders after the accident, which happened at about 11 a.m.

“Two of the boats capsized, but everyone was wearing life jackets,” Croyle said, adding she didn’t know how many boats the group had in the water.

“Our public safety teams, our police and fire, police responded. They utilized drones or the unmanned aerial craft, and they were able to locate individuals that were in distress. They were able to safely recover and bring everybody to shore.

“One child, at the parents’ request, was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital.”

Croyle said she doesn’t know where the boats overturned, but the group started at General Holm Park, with plans to float to 33rd South.

There were no injury reports, and at present, she has no other information on the incident, Croyle said.