10-month-old foxhound found abandoned in Hurricane park with note taped to fur

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-month-old foxhound named Oscar was found in a Hurricane park Monday with a note duct taped to his fur.

A Facebook post from Hurricane Animal Shelter said: “This sweet, scared little puppy was found at Grandpa’s Pond with this note taped to him. We are hoping to find out any information about him or his owner.”

A park employee found Oscar and called the shelter, officials said.

A note was found in a plastic bag that was duct taped to Oscar’s fur. On the plastic bag was written: “Dog pound: from Santa Clause (sic).”

The note reads: “To whom this may concern; My name is Oscar. I’m a foxhound. I’m 10 months old. No shots. I have lots of energy, love kids. I am house trained. I am (sentence has been scribbled over). Sincerely, Oscar.

One of the many Facebook comments on the post said: “It looks like it said very well trained for the disabled in the scratched out part of the note.”

Anyone who has information about Oscar is asked to call Hurricane Animal Shelter on 435-635-8314.