10 pounds of meth, 2.9 pounds of fentanyl pills found during Iron County traffic stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials found some 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.9 pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Iron County early Sunday morning.

“At approximately 12:30 a.m, Corporal S. Peterson and K-9 Vojak responded to assist the Utah Highway Patrol on a traffic stop at mile marker 60 on Interstate 15,” said a news release from Iron County Sheriff’s Office. “During the stop, Vojak was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle on a free air sniff. Vojak alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.”

During a search of the vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine was located in one box and approximately 2.9 pounds of what is believed to be fentanyl pills were located in a second box, the news release said. Some small amounts of marijuana products and paraphernalia were also located.

The post did not say how many people were arrested as a result of the traffic stop.