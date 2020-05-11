10 residents, 3 staff members at Midvale Family Resource Center test positive for COVID-19

MIDVALE, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) –Ten residents of the Midvale Family Resource Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Those 10 cases occurred in seven different families,” said a news release from Salt Lake County Monday. “The guests who tested positive and their families have been relocated to one of the county’s quarantine and isolation facilities.”

On Thursday, 140 guests were tested. Fifty six staff members were also tested, with three positives.

All residents of the center, at 529 W. 7300 South, were tested after five people in two families staying at the center tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7, officials said previously.

“As of right now, no new clients are being accepted into the center,” the news release said. “Salt Lake County and partners are working with the Salt Lake County Health Department to allow new families as soon as it is responsible to do so.”

Months of enhanced procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in this congregant-living setting delayed positive cases for as long as possible, the news release said.

Those procedures included extra cleaning, further separation inside the resource center, tents set up outside the facility to encourage social distancing during the day, encouraging both staff and clients to wear face masks, and daily screenings for fever and other symptoms, followed by testing, as needed.

Expanded testing also continues at other Homeless Resource Centers in the county.

No further information is currently available, the news release said.