10-year-old boy dies after being struck by SUV in Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old boy has died after being struck by an SUV in Roosevelt.

“At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2021, a 10-year-old male child was struck by a car while crossing 100 S. at State Street in Roosevelt,” said a news release from Roosevelt Police Department.

The child was struck by an SUV traveling west on 100 South, the news release said.

“The parents of the child were notified and child was taken by ambulance to Uintah Basin Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries,” the news release said.

The child’s name will not be released because of his juvenile status.