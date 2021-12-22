10-year-old boy dies after falling through ice at Gunnison Bend Reservoir

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old boy died Monday after falling through ice at Gunnison Bend Reservoir in Millard County.

A statement from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was on a family outing when incident took place.

According to MCSO, a family member was able to pull the child from the water and first aid was performed on scene.

The child flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital, but later passed away.

“Our condolences go out to the family during this extremely difficult time of loss,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.