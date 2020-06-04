10-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County Sheriff’s official has confirmed that a Kamas boy died Wednesday from a gunshot wound.

A 911 call came in just before 6 p.m. Wednesday reporting a 10-year-old boy shot in the chest, Lt. Andrew Wright told Gephardt Daily.

“Deputies and medical personnel got there, but unfortunately, he has died of his injuries,” Wright said.

“Early information suggests this is truly a tragic accident.”

The investigation was in its early stages, Wright said, and more details will be released as the case develops. The incident happened at a residence off State Route 248, he said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.